Kit Release: Germany’s new home and away kits are out

The new Germany kits for the upcoming FIFA World Cup have been officially released.

Both the home and away kits were released at the same time, with the likes of Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry modeling the new shirts.

The kits match the earlier leaks. The home kit is mainly white, but has a very thick black strip running down the middle. The adidas stripes, which are on the flanks on the current home kit, have returned to the shoulders. Both the DFB and the new adidas logo are in the middle of the shirt, not on either side of the chest, as is the shirt number. The logos and numbers are gold. However, the back numbers are the usual black, most likely because black stands out better than gold on a white background.

Take a look.

A small detail that might have gone unnoticed before is that the neck of the shirt is adorned with the German national colors of black, red, and gold. Germany kits do have a tendency of sneaking the colors of the flag in one way or another, so this isn’t too surprising. What is slightly surprising is that the words DIE MANNSCHAFT are printed inside the neck, despite the DFB deciding to ditch the marketing name going forward.

The away kit, meanwhile, has a red and black background in a jarring, triangular pattern. Technically, the color is maroon according to adidas, but a very strong argument can be made for red. The logos and numbers are also gold on the away shirt, as are the adidas stripes on the shoulders. The back of the shirt is just jet black, probably to make the numbers more easily discernible.

Both the home and away shorts are black. They look almost identical, apart from the fact that the away shorts have gold stripes compared to the home shorts’ white stripes.

Serge Gnabry with the new home and away pic.twitter.com/23NNfdAt43 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2022

The new Germany goalkeeper kit has also been released. The shirt is blue with a faint raindrop-like pattern all over the front of the shirt. The logos, numbers, and stripes are white. Dark blue shorts round off the look.

Manuel Neuer's World Cup kit pic.twitter.com/ESQV8mXyNF — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 29, 2022

All three kits are now available for purchase at the DFB online fanshop.