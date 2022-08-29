How a steamy nightclub dance in Spain led to Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool

Signing players is a complicated business. It’s not enough to just land up on a player’s doorstep with a big bag full of cash — you need to prove that you want them at your club. Sometimes, this is accomplished by standard tactics. At Bayern Munich however, in the case of the Sadio Mane transfer, it was accomplished via a nightclub in Mallorca.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic was photographed partying at a nightclub several months ago, which earned him the ire of the German media (especially Lothar Matthaus). It was an unprofessional look for the Bayern sporting director, as he was supposed to be in the middle of planning the club’s crucial summer transfer window.

However, Brazzo was always one step ahead of us. Speaking to the media before the game against Gladbach, he confirmed that the Mallorca jaunt was simply another business meeting. An unconventional one (in the footballing world) perhaps, but he got to know Sadio Mane’s agent there and it allowed the club to eventually sign the Senegalese star from Liverpool.

ART: I read a lovely detail which said you went dancing in Mallorca with Sadio Mane’s agent to help smooth things over. What can you say about that? Brazzo: That is what you have to do if you want to have the players, if you want to be near the agents, the players ... Obviously we went to drink something, and eat something, and you know how it is. And in the evening, you can dance too — if you get the player!

It must’ve been hard for Brazzo to see his commitment being criticized in the media while he was quietly working on one of the star signings of the summer. However, all credit to him, he pulled it off, and now everyone is signing his praises.

Here’s to that contract extension, Brazzo!