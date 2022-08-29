Bayern Munich and Alexander Nübel might not be aligned on future plans

According to a report from kicker’s Georg Holzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich wants to ink Alexander Nübel to a new contract in hopes of the goalkeeper eventually succeeding Manuel Neuer.

Nübel, however, might not be inclined to sign any deal where he will back-up Neuer:

Bayern will discuss a new contract for Alexander Nübel beyond 2025 in winter. The club counts on him in the future. As Manuel Neuer is under contract until 2024, the remaining point to clarify is what happens with Nübel during the 2023/24 season.

Nübel’s agent, Stefan Backes, reiterated that his client is not interested in backing up Neuer.

“The constellation Neuer-Nübel is not possible for Alex anymore. Alex is honored that Bayern want to extend his contract, but he’s skeptical with regards to what happened the past. At the moment, Alex is relaxed about the talks,” Backes said.

In the end, if Neuer extends his contract past 2024, Nübel, who is on loan with AS Monaco, seems very unlikely to sign a new deal would have to be sold. Nübel’s current deal ends in 2025.