Bavarian Loan Works: Malik Tillman sends Rangers to UCL Group Stages, Alexander Nübel leads Monaco to road point against PSG, and more!

Welcome to another edition of Bavarian Loan Works! This week marked the end of qualification for European competitions for Malik Tillman and Rangers FC. We will also take a look at the rest of the Bayern Munich loanees.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Nübel and Monaco drew with 1-1 with PSG on Sunday. Nübel had four total saves in the match. The only goal that he conceded was a second-half penalty converted by Neymar. After a rocky start for Monaco in the league, this is a great point on the road against the perennial Parisian powerhouses.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Rangers played two games this week — the final leg of Champions League qualification against PSV Eindhoven and a league fixture against Ross County. Tillman started both games and played the full 90 minutes in Wednesday’s match. Tied 2-2 on aggregate, Tillman in the second half, Tillman had a great press to steal the ball in his opponent's box. He then selflessly laid the ball off for his teammate to easily slot home. This goal would be enough to get Rangers through to the Champions League group stages.

RANGERS HIT THE FRONT @USMNT midfielder Malik Tillman grabs an assist on a goal that could send the Scottish side through to the Champions League.



@CBSSportsGolazopic.twitter.com/hHirjf47iG — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) August 24, 2022

Tillman was subbed off 60 minutes into Saturday’s match. He had two shots, but wasn’t able to produce any chances for his teammate.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Lustenau were beat 6-0 at home against Red Bull Salzburg. Rhein did not start, but came in in the 58th minute when his team was down 3-0. Unfortunately, he was not able to help his team score, nor stop the other team from scoring more. For those not familiar with the Austrian Bundesliga, this is a fairly common occurrence when Salzburg comes to town.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s match against Austria Wien.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not make the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s match against Austria Wien.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh was again listed as out with illness for Regensburg’s match against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started and played all 90 minutes in a thrilling 4-4 draw against 1. FC Kaiserslautern. He recorded an assist to put his team up 3-1 at the time. A long ball allowed his teammate to create the space needed and take a shot from outside the box. Unfortunately the lead didn’t last long and Magdeburg went down 4-3 before a Kaiserslautern own goal finished the scoring at 4-4.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

After playing 90 minutes three matches in a row, Cuni was on the bench to start the league match against VFL Osnabrück. He came off the branch in the 65th minute in a 2-2 draw.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski started for Aue in their match against Dynamo Dresden. He picked up a yellow card in the second half before being subbed off in the 69th minute. Dresden scored in the 86th minute to beat Aue 1-0.

Canada - MLS Next Pro

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Salihamidzic - Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Brazzo Jr. started again for Whitecaps 2 when they hosted Colorado Rapids 2 in league play. He had multiple key passes that created chances for his teammates to shoot. Salihamidzic was substituted in the 60th minute when his team was up 1-0. Rapids 2 ended up scoring two goals to win 2-1.