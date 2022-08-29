Bavarian Podcast Works S5E9: Yann Sommer the wall, Bayern’s UCL group, Brazzo’s new contract, #bananagate, and more!

Bayern Munich threw absolutely everything at Borussia Monchengladbach, but a record-breaking Bundesliga performance from goalkeeper Yann Sommer held Bayern to just taking one point at home by virtue of a 1-1 draw. They’re still cemented in the top stop in the Bundesliga table, but the English Weeks are right around the corner as Bayern has their first round DFB-Pokal match against Viktoria Koln to deal with a week before their opening match of the UEFA Champions League group stages. In between those two occasions is a tricky matchup against Union Berlin.

For the Champions League, Bayern was drawn to group C along with Inter Milan, Barcelona, and Viktoria Plzen. While the draw might not have been exactly what most Bayern fans were hoping for, it’d be hard to argue, especially with the way Bayern having been playing so far this season, that they can’t make it out of the group and advance to the knockout stages of the competition. Bayern will be able to say hello to Robert Lewandowski at least twice more for the first time since completing his move to the Catalans this summer.

Hasan Salihamidzic has been a busy man this summer and all signs point to him getting a new contract as Bayern’s sporting director. Not only did he secure the signings of Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel, but Bayern as also able to yield a net income of 103-million euros with player sales, without even including add-ons. For as much criticism as Brazzo has received in the past, he’s had a strong summer that will prove to be highly beneficial to the progression of the squad as a whole, especially in a season where depth will be so important in the wake of the winter break for the World Cup in Qatar - injuries are bound to happen.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel cover the following topics:

Yann Sommer’s Bundesliga saves record masterclass

Bayern’s prospects in their Champions League group

Sadio Mane’s knack for goals being ruled out

Brazzo’s summer and incoming contract extension as sporting director

Julian Nagelsmann’s mid-match tactical switches and rotations

Bayern’s upcoming English Weeks

Manuel Neuer housing a banana mid-match at VfL Bochum

Tom’s brilliant European football impersonations

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.