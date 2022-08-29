Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović to Vitesse; Bayern’s plan for Malik Tillman; Can Wolverhampton get Saša Kalajdžić?; Brazzo hoping for more talks with Lucas Hernandez; Robert Lewandowski is thrashing La Liga; and MORE!

Bayern Munich youngster Gabriel Vidović is going to get the loan he badly needs and will be off to SBV Vitesse in the Eredivisie. According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg 1. FC Nürnberg and SSV Jahn Regensburg were the finalists for Vidović, who is a Croatian youth international:

News #Vidovic: Loan decision between Nürnberg, Jahn Regensburg and Vitesse Arnheim at this stage. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 28, 2022

According to kicker’s Georg Holzner, Vidović is headed to the Netherlands to finalize the deal. Holzer, however, said that Hertha Berlin and Borussia Mönchengladbach were also in the final mix for the attacker:

Vidović is expected to fly to the Netherlands tomorrow to finalize his loan move to Vitesse. Hertha and Gladbach were interested, but clubs couldn't agree on the loan terms [@georg_holzner, @kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 28, 2022

If you were wondering what Bayern Munich’s long-term plan was for USMNT attacker Malik Tillman, The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) laid out what might happen:

Rangers’ year-long agreement for Malik Tillman includes an exclusive option to sign the player permanently at an agreed fee, but Bayern retain a buy-back option on top of that, which would allow them to re-sign Tillman at a higher price than they sell him for. It is understood Bayern believe Tillman has the potential to be a part of their first team one day and that is why the loan deal to Rangers has been structured the way it has. There is a belief that Bayern rate Tillman so highly that a very successful season with Rangers could see the Scottish side trigger their option to buy and then Bayern trigger the clause to bring him back immediately.

Even if Bayern Munich likes Tillman (and there is no reason to believe they do not), the whole buyback possibility could get interesting if the attacker can keep up his solid season and his value continues to grow.

Tillman could end up being one of the first big youth sales involved in the club’s rumored plan to sell off more youngsters earlier. In addition, Tillman’s immediate possibility for playing time seems woefully stunted in Bavaria given the depth on the squad even heading into next season.

We are back for another another weekend, which mean you’ve got another Weekend Warm-up Podcast to listen to.

Bayern Munich is set for a couple of matches in the next few days and as the transfer window nears a close, things are getting a bit wild. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Quick thoughts on Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw.

Transfer comings and goings for Adrian Fein, Joshua Zirkzee, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!?).

Bayern Munich’s plan for Paul Wanner.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s admission on how the club dealt with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s late run at Benjamin Pavard.

Some thoughts on House of the Dragon...were you let down or did you just not expect much?

Just imagine what this Robert Lewandowski could do if he played in a Farmers League like the Bundesliga:

BACKHEEL GOAL LEWANDOWSKI WOW pic.twitter.com/YVFXFfoi8F — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 28, 2022

Lewandowski had two goals against Real Valladolid CF in FC Barcelona’s 4-0 victory on Sunday.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has already had initial talks with the camp for Lucas Hernandez and is hoping to have more soon.

”I met his agent 2-3 months ago & had a few conversations. Lucas feels very comfortable in Munich - he’s a great guy and an important part of the team. We would of course like to extend with him & for him to stay.”

Just last season, Hernandez’s future was a bit uncertain, but now it appears that both sides are ready and willing to get a deal done. The rumors regarding Hernandez’s alleged desire to play in Spain again could have been false or he could have changed his mind.

Bayern Munich have been stopped. The juggernaut is slain. All rejoice, the Bundesliga is now free from tyranny.

Okay, maybe not. But it is true that Gladbach have not lost to Bayern. And given the kind of performances we’ve been enjoying lately, that is quite an achievement. Yann Sommer saved 20 shots in what could be the greatest performance by a keeper in the history of the Bundesliga.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A very short mental breakdown to preface the pod.

Why Yann Sommer deserves the credit for this result.

A quick recap of what happened in the game.

Could Robert Lewandowski have changed this result? Did Nagelsmann subbing on Matthijs de Ligt mean he needs a CF?

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics cannot be blamed for this result.

The referee was horrible. That is all.

Why Thomas Muller remains one of the most effective players on the pitch, despite a lack of recent goals/assists.

Sadio Mane’s constant offsides — why does it keep happening?

How a draw against Gladbach allows us to make adjustments for the upcoming Champions League table.

Why we can’t take too many negatives from this game.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku could miss the derby vs. AC Milan and the club Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich:

Ahi Inter, si è fatto male Lukaku! Salterà il derby ed è in dubbio per il Bayern https://t.co/vw4Hr4FFHj — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) August 28, 2022

Ouch Inter, Lukaku got hurt! He will miss the derby and is in doubt for Bayern

VfB Stuttgart star Saša Kalajdžić was rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s transfer sheet, but those rumors cooled and now the big Austrian could be headed to Wolverhampton — if the price is right. Right now, that is not the case: