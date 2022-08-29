Bayern Munich Frauen lose final preseason friendly to Atlético Madrid

After winning a preseason friendly tournament — the French Women’s Cup — through showcase wins over FC Barcelona and Manchester United, Bayern Munich were brought back to the ground in their final tune-up against Atlético Madrid. Coach Alexander Straus saw his team lose 2-0 in a game they appeared to control. FCBayern.com had the match report.

The FC Bayern Frauen YouTube channel streamed the match live and a full replay is available:

“We have to be honest with ourselves: Today our performance was rather disappointing. But we’re dealing with it offensively, we’re not cowering away now when something doesn’t go well,” Straus said to FCBayern.com.

“We now had a long meeting after the game and analyzed everything together. We controlled the game and created chances to score, but didn’t take the chances. From box to box we were the better team. But not in the box.”

Atlético scored only five minutes into the match, setting the tempo and putting Bayern in unfamiliar and uncomfortable territory. From there, their dogged defense just about managed to keep an energetic Bayern attack at bay — with a 37th minute goal the cherry on top.

Bayern’s first match of the season will come in the DFB Women’s Cup against FC Ingolstadt on the days of September 10-12 (TBD). The Frauen-Bundesliga doesn’t kick off until September 16, with the first match against Eintracht Frankfurt.