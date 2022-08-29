Thomas Müller calls for better shots, insists Gladbach are no “bogeymen” to Bayern Munich

Oh, the look on Thomas Müller’s face when ESPN ‘s Archie Rhind-Tutt misspoke in the sideline interview after the Borussia Mönchengladbach match and asked him: “Can you believe that [Bayern Munich] didn’t score today?”

“We scored!” he exclaimed, face lighting up instantly.

But it did feel like a scoreless loss from the Bayern perspective, didn’t it? After peppering Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer’s goal all night long — thirty-three shots, twenty on target, two offside goals not included among the stats — the Bavarians could only escape their once-again nemesis with a one-all draw.

“When we play a game like this, the goalkeeper of the opponents gets a lot of chances to be a superstar,” Müller said. “But he took it, and he did a great job again. Always when we play against Gladbach, Yann Sommer!...

“But in the end, we gave him too much chances to make saves. Our quality in front of goal was not the best today. It was okay! We had solid shots, but not perfect shots.”

When Rhind-Tutt pressed on and asked what made Gladbach such apparent bogeymen — Angstgegner — Müller was quick to correct the tone.

“No, no Angstgegner!” Müller said, laughing. “Okay, the results — I know what you mean. But when you watch the game again, I don’t [think] anybody will say ‘Angstgegner’. We don’t play with fear!”

Ever the captain and leader, Müller always seems to find just the right things to say: giving credit where it’s due, driving his teammates on to improve to ever higher levels, but choosing positives to build from.

“Some days are days like this; that’s a good thing in football,” Müller said of the result. “But we had a great game, a great intensity, great attitude...we didn’t score enough goals, it was our fault. But when we keep going in this style of playing, everybody’s happy in the club.”

