Kingsley Coman was not able to play in Bayern Munich’s opening two Bundesliga wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and VfL Wolfsburg, but he certainly made his presence felt with his 90 minute shift in last weekend’s 7-0 routing of VfL Bochum. Starting from the right wing alongside Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane, Coman finished the match with a goal and a pair of assists in what was a strong performance from the French international on an afternoon where hardly any Bayern player put a foot wrong.

While Bayern’s attack hasn’t looked shy of scoring goals even before Coman was able to return after serving his red card suspension, Julian Nagelsmann knows how important squad depth will be this season as his sides pushes across three fronts. Depth ran severely thin at times last season due to injuries, COVID cases, and suspensions, but Coman was a key player in Bayern’s push to the Bundesliga title and quarter-finals of the Champions League. Despite injuries and the heart condition he experienced during the Hinrunde, Coman finished last season with eight goals and six assists across all competitions from a total of 32 appearances.

Nagelsmann recently sang Coman’s praises, touting him up as “one of the best wingers” in Europe. He’s seen his abilities in training sessions at Sabener Strasse and has been particularly impressed with what he saw from him during the preseason preparations and training sessions through and beyond the beginning of the campaign. “King is one of the most important players for us. He has the ability to solve any one-on-one situation on the pitch. King is one of the best players in Europe when it comes to Winger leaves. He’s also a brilliant character and an important part of the dressing room,” Nagelsmann lauded (kicker).

There is plenty of depth in attack that Coman has to compete with, but rotations will surely become necessary for Nagelsmann as the English Weeks approach. The Champions League group stages being completely played out in the span of just nine weeks due to the break for the winter World Cup in Qatar will prove to be a difficult task to navigate through, but Nagelsmann has the depth to get the proper results.

For a player like Coman, even though he’ll be competing for minutes with Sane, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller and even Mane, he is one of Nagelsmann’s most reliable assets. When the majority of the team was struggling in the Ruckrunde last season and for parts of the Hinrunde, Coman, alongside Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski, was a standout with the positive performances he was threading. Because of that, Nagelsmann knows he can trust Coman on the biggest occasions.