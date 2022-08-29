Germany Watch: “Hansi Flick knows how to deal with me,” says Timo Werner

In an interview with Sport Bild, one-time Bayern Munich target and new RB Leipzig signing Timo Werner talked about the ‘special connection’ he shares with Germany boss Hansi Flick. While the 26-year-old failed to cement a regular place under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, he has continued to thrive on the international stage, scoring eight goals and delivering two assists for Germany since Flick took over. Werner ascribed this difference in consistency to the former Bayern Munich coach’s ability to curate a set-up that plays to the strength of his players.

“His opinion has been very important to me for the last year and a half,” said Werner (as captured by Sz). “He knows what kind of guy I am, how to deal with me, what kind of environment I need to work in. Hansi gives me exactly this environment at the DFB, in which I usually excel.”

The 26-year old further described how valuable Flick’s input is for national team players, comparing him to an “outsider, a neutral with a lot of expertise in football,” who helps them assess whether a career move is “a step backward or exactly the right step.”

Similar to his fellow teammates Niklas Süle and David Raum, Werner also canvassed the opinion of Flick, before deciding to return to Leipzig. Even with ten goal contributions, the speedy forward still has some way to go before developing into the clinical finisher he promises to be. Nevertheless, coach Flick is making every effort to get Werner back on track before the start of FIFA World Cup.