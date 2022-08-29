Matthijs de Ligt reflects on time with Juventus, why Bayern Munich was the right move

Over the course of his career, Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt has learned a lot.

While at Juventus, De Ligt was able to gain experience playing among some excellent defenders and in different areas of the pitch.

When asked about having to fill in for Giorgio Chiellini at left center-back, De Ligt explained the position did not give him the best opportunity to show his talent.

“I’m more comfortable on the right because obviously I’m right footed. I had problems at the beginning playing on the left. It’s not that I don’t want to play there, but I can express myself better on the right,” De Ligt told ESPN FC (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

The move to Juventus also was a different style of play to adapt to. Coming from an extremely aggressive style of play with Ajax, De Ligt had to dial it back a bit to fit in at Juventus.

“The style at Ajax was to press high and take risks. At Juventus it was the other way around. In Italy the pace of the league is a bit slower, so you are permitted to sit a bit deep, but they won 4 world cups with this style, I understand they think this is the right way”, De Ligt remarked. “I joined Juventus with the idea of playing a bit more attacking football because (Maurizio) Sarri was the coach and he played amazing football in Napoli and Chelsea. I expected to have the Ajax style there. But unfortunately he left after one year.”