Join the Bavarian Football Works Community UCL Fantasy League now!

If you are reading this, we are delighted to announce that you (yes, you!) have been hand-picked to be part of the very exclusive Bavarian Football Works UEFA Champions League Fantasy League! Compete against your fellow BFW members and BFW staffers — well, the ones I could convince to join anyway — in a fantasy league to see who can truly excel while I shamelessly captain FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski every week (okay, I won’t, but I am on the opening weekend).

For those unfamiliar with how fantasy football works, it’s basically gambling.

That’s the end of that sentence.

Here’s an actual breakdown of how the rules of both fantasy football in general work and how they work in the case of the UCL.

The link to join is hidden in this sentence. If you’re more of a James Bond type, you can join the league using this code instead: 23RNKPEA07

Right, that’s it from me, have fun creating your fantasy XIs and watching your team fall hopelessly behind my all-Maccabi Haifa super-team, muahaha!