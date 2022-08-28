Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer talks about his bright start in the new season

When Marcel Sabitzer arrived at Bayern Munich in 2021, he didn’t really live up to the hype, fans were unimpressed, and was on the verge of being sold. Then his agent came out and said that Sabitzer will stay and prove his worth. This season, the Austrian midfielder did just that.

Partnering Joshua Kimmich in the pivot, Sabitzer has been one of Bayern’s most reliable players. He may not be flashy, but he does his job and gets it done. Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (@Koch_AZ) captured Sabitzer saying that he had a plan to influence the game and what he feels about his string of starts.

“It was my clear goal before the preparation to assert myself here, to attack. I’m glad I’ve played so much so far”, Sabitzer said. “I knew I had nothing to lose - things could only get better. I’m really motivated.”

Sabitzer starting most of the games is a real confidence booster for him after a lackluster first season at the club (Is “first season syndrome” gonna be a thing now, or is it already a thing?). Hopefully he’ll build on this bright start and establish himself a permanent spot in the starting XI.

There’s one thing that Sabitzer still needs to do at Bayern: score one of his outrageous long shots. If only he tried to do that more recently.