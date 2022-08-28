 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cloud nine? Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller thinks playing Matthijs de Ligt at striker was worth a shot

The move did not seem odd to everyone.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

In a match where many postgame storylines emerged, one primary spotlight from Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach is on Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to play Matthijs de Ligt as a striker.

Thomas Müller was a fan of the move.

“I remember Daniel van Buyten played upfront a few times in the past. That’s nothing unusual when the box is crowded & it’s all about crosses. You can’t combine in a few square meters with 15 men fighting for the ball. So it was a good idea,” Müller told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For his part, De Ligt enjoyed the opportunity to play at the top of the formation.

“It’s not normal for me. Usually I’m a defender. But for me it was nice to play as a striker. I did that two or three times in my youth — and also scored a goal. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out today,” De Ligt said.

Given the squad’s ample attacking options, fans should not expect to see too much of De Ligt at the No. 9 position, but it is not a bad option for Nagelsmann to have when he needs a late-game, aerial-ball “Hail Mary”-type goal.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

In This Stream

Gladbach vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 DFB Pokal full coverage

View all 20 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works