Cloud nine? Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller thinks playing Matthijs de Ligt at striker was worth a shot

In a match where many postgame storylines emerged, one primary spotlight from Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach is on Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to play Matthijs de Ligt as a striker.

Thomas Müller was a fan of the move.

“I remember Daniel van Buyten played upfront a few times in the past. That’s nothing unusual when the box is crowded & it’s all about crosses. You can’t combine in a few square meters with 15 men fighting for the ball. So it was a good idea,” Müller told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For his part, De Ligt enjoyed the opportunity to play at the top of the formation.

“It’s not normal for me. Usually I’m a defender. But for me it was nice to play as a striker. I did that two or three times in my youth — and also scored a goal. Unfortunately, that didn’t work out today,” De Ligt said.

Given the squad’s ample attacking options, fans should not expect to see too much of De Ligt at the No. 9 position, but it is not a bad option for Nagelsmann to have when he needs a late-game, aerial-ball “Hail Mary”-type goal.

