Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer won’t let Gladbach draw distract the squad from the games ahead

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has seen this happen before.

Yup, Borussia Mönchengladbach gave the Rekordmeister fits once again, but Neuer does not feel like the team should beat itself up over the result.

”We can’t knock ourselves much, except for the way we finished our chances. We played well, piled the pressure on and created loads of chances. We can be satisfied with the way we played, but not with the result. Gladbach defended very deep,” Neuer told FCBayern.com. “The whole stadium was on the edge of their seats until we finally scored. The fans were behind us the whole time. We’re looking forward to the weeks packed with games now, it’s important that we make use of our squad depth.”

Neuer knows with so many games coming up that he the team will have plenty of chances to show that it can overcome difficult opponents.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.