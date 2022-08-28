Another Gladbach misstep leaves Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller frustrated

Despite a very strong — if not dominant — performance against Gladbach, do not expect Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller to feel too thrilled about the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

“It certainly must have been a great game to watch, it also felt good out on the pitch. But the longer it is after the game, the more dissatisfied I am with the result. If you need this many chances to score just one goal, we have to take a step back and look at ourselves. But the pros do outweigh the cons; we played in such a way that Gladbach hardly had a shot on goal,” told FCBayern.com. “We’re looking ahead to the multiple games in a week now. We want to continue this good vein of form and make ourselves and especially our spectators happy.”

Müller clearly thought his side should have come away with more goals after such a strong showing, but don’t expect the Raumdeuter to feel bad for too long. With a DFB-Pokal match against Viktoria Köln occurring midweek, Bayern Munich will not have time to sulk.

