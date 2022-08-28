Julian Nagelsmann won’t crush Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano after Gladbach gaffe

Like everyone else, Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann saw Dayot Upamecano make a defensive gaffe in the team’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach that brought back some memories of the defender’s uneven performances from last season.

When asked about Upamecano’s showing — one which saw him make an error that led to Bayern conceding a goal — Nagelsmann would say, “[Dayot Upamecano] made a wrong decision before the first goal, but otherwise he had a very good game like he did all season,” which is just the kind of response you would hope for when speaking about a player who has been practically faultless for the last few months.

It remains to be seen how Nagelsmann can tinker the team to work against low blocks, but many would call for the lack of need to change, as Bayern were denied mostly by a superhuman Gladbach goalkeeper Yang Sommer in goal, and Nagelsmann felt the same.

“Despite the result, I actually think it was our best so far this season. [Sommer] saved everything. You can now take a week off,” the manager remarked.

Bayern Munich’s defense still looks strong with both the goals we’ve conceded being down to individual mistakes, but it remains to be seen how the attack will fair against teams that don’t leave openings in behind, as today is by no means a performance that will be a standard due to the referee decisions and goalkeeping beyond belief.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.