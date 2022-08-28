Bayern Munich boss defends use of Matthijs de Ligt at striker in Gladbach draw

After his team’s 1-1 draw against Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann was questioned about the decision to make the new star center-back Matthijs de Ligt play as a striker when substituted into the game late.

“Matthijs [de Ligt] is our best player in headers. There are few in Europe that are as good,” said Nagelsmann.

This could possibly be the showcase of the need of at least one viable aerial option in the attack to get on the end of moves against a frustrating low block like the one Bayern were faced with today. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting continues to be missed, still not being fit enough for the bench. In fact, Nagelsmann would be asked about the lack of a No. 9 to pounce on aerial battles and hold up play in the middle against low blocks, a question he dismissed very quickly.

“This discussion only came up because you asked the question. We had 35 shots, that should be enough to win [future] games. We also had 6-7 heading chances, that should also be enough for [future] games,” said Nagelsmann.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!