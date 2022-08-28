Postgame Reaction: Gladbach coach reacts to his team’s 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich

After the draw away to Bayern Munich on Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach coach, Daniel Farke, spoke to the press. He was complimentary of his side, saying, “Today you really can’t say that the point was undeserved for Bayern. We played very passionately & had a great goalkeeper. The pressure from Bayern increased extremely in the 2nd half. It’s not easy to defend these world-class players. Huge compliment to my team.”

Most would say that Bayern’s performance should have warranted all three points at home. However, die Fohlen did a great job at managing Bayern’s relentless waves of pressure. On any other day against any other team, Bayern could have put five or more of these shots past the keeper, but Gladbach remains a thorn in Bayern’s side — even with a new manager.

As mentioned, Farke is in his first year managing in Mönchengladbach. He was most recently manager of England’s Norwich City — where he won the EFL Championship and took Norwich to the Premier League multiple times. He was sacked midway through last season after losing 15 straight matches in the Premier League. Interestingly, he was hired to manage Russian side Krasnodar in January of this year, but fled the country after the Russian invasion of Ukraine without having managed a single game.

