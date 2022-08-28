Thomas Müller laments Yann Sommer’s sensational form in Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw vs Gladbach

Despite heavily outplaying Borussia Monchengladbach for the better part of 90 minutes plus stoppage time, Bayern Munich was only able to earn a point against Die Fohlen at home by virtue of a 1-1 draw.

Marcus Thuram and Leroy Sane were the goal scorers for either side, but it was ‘Gladbach keeper Yann Sommer that stole the show with a record-setting performance having made a total of 20 saves to scrape a point for his side. He’s a player that always seems to put on a “SuperYann” cape every time he plays Bayern, but Julian Nagelsmann’s side had plenty of chances to find a winner and were unlucky to have the Dayot Upamecano’s error lead to Thuram’s goal completely against the run of play.

On the final balance, Bayern recorded a total of 20 shots on targets to ‘Gladbach’s 3 and Sadio Mane alone had two separate goals ruled out by the offside flag - a relatively recurring theme so far this season for the Senegal international. Despite not taking full points and not being able to find the back of the net more than once, Nagelsmann still felt that it was one of his sides best performances of the season thus far.

Speaking after the match, Thomas Müller vented his frustration at Sommer’s absolutely world class performance between the sticks for Monchengladbach. The Raumdeuter recorded two shots himself, but, per usual, was heavily involved in a lot of chances that were created by Bayern, all of which were saved by Sommer if they wound up on target. Not surprisingly, per WhoScored, he also recorded the second most key passes of any player on the pitch with a total of 4, behind only Joshua Kimmich (5).

“We don’t know it any other way, that Yann Sommer makes the game of the year against us. Not all of our goals were unstoppable. But he was always there, did not let anything clap,” Müller explained (Tz). Even Matthijs de Ligt playing as an auxiliary striker towards the closing stages of the second half was enough inventiveness to beat Sommer for a second time, but Müller has already been on the wrong end of a handful of Sommer masterclasses, so despite his frustration, wasn’t all that surprised.

Interested in more analysis of the game? Why not check out our postgame podcast?

