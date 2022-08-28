Julian Nagelsmann comments on controversial officiating after Bayern Munich’s draw against Gladbach

Bayern Munich rattled the walls but couldn’t break the door of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s fort, courtesy of what is possibly the greatest individual performance in the history of goalkeeping from Yann Sommer.

Much like any record-shattering performance, it required a handful of luck, and while Sommer himself did have a bit of luck with the finishes from Bayern Munich players, it has to be said that Mönchengladbach were favored massively by the referees throughout the games, including yellow cards for Bayern Munich players for practically nothing whilst the away team’s players were free to commit fouls without the referee so much as calling play back let alone pulling a card out of the pocket. Even manager Julian Nagelsmann would receive a booking for an outburst on the sidelines.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the coach said, “[Bayern Munich] had 35 shots on goal, that’s not a bad number. I’m annoyed because we played well and the referee unfortunately decided every 50-50 situation for Gladbach. The only thing I can blame my team for is not converting our chances.”

Nagelsmann would hold his ground on the referee decisions, and while it is not exactly a gracious approach, it is clear from some of the decisions that the officiating was poor if not biased to the point of begging for a calling out. Later speaking to ESPN about referee Daniel Schlager’s officiating, he would say, “A horrible performance. There were about twenty fouls which could have gone either way and they all went for Gladbach.” before joking about being fined by the Deutscher Fußball-Bund for criticising the referee..

