Bayern Munich’s Brazzo views RB Leipzig as legitimate threat in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić has full confidence in his team to succeed this season, but when he looks at the Bundesliga playing field, he can see RB Leipzig will not be a club to be trifled with.

“They’re in the mix. We’ll do everything we can to become champions again. But Leipzig have a good attack and a good squad, they’ll certainly have a say (in the title race),” Salihamidžić told Sky90 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Die Roten Bullen has not gotten off to the most torrid start to the season, but Salihamidžić feels that squad will improve greatly once Timo Werner settles in.

“He has his strengths. He needs space and has good finishing — the question is how Leipzig wants to play. He worked in the system they played before. That wasn’t the case with Chelsea,” Salihamidžić said. “It would also be important for the German national team that he plays and plays well. With the competition with (Christopher) Nkunku, (Andre) Silva and (Dani) Olmo, the question remains whether that can work. But Leipzig certainly has a plan.”