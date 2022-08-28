Bayern Munich legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge misses Robert Lewandowski being on the squad

Bayern Munich club legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge likes what he sees from this season’s squad, but is not afraid to admit he missed seeing Robert Lewandowski compete at the Allianz Arena.

“Yes, I miss him even though he’s no longer here. I watched Barcelona’s game at the weekend to see how he was doing there. Unfortunately not yet in the way he certainly wanted and imagined,” Rummenigge said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Lewandowski, of course, transferred to FC Barcelona in search of a new challenge and while that did not sit well with a lot of fans, Rummenigge won’t let that alter what he thinks about the Poland international.

“He was a great player for Bayern. He almost had a goal average of one goal per game. And we must not forget that thanks to Robert Lewandowski we have won many, many titles: the league titles the Champions League, the Super Cups, be it international or domestic,” Rummenigge said.