Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Gladbach (Hinrunde)

Bayern Munich have been stopped. The juggernaut is slain. All rejoice, the Bundesliga is now free from tyranny.

Okay, maybe not. But it is true that Gladbach have not lost to Bayern. And given the kind of performances we’ve been enjoying lately, that is quite an achievement. Yann Sommer saved 20 shots in what could be the greatest performance by a keeper in the history of the Bundesliga.

Here are our talking points from the game:

A very short mental breakdown to preface the pod.

Why Yann Sommer deserves the credit for this result.

A quick recap of what happened in the game.

Could Robert Lewandowski have changed this result? Did Nagelsmann subbing on Matthijs de Ligt mean he needs a CF?

Why Julian Nagelsmann’s tactics cannot be blamed for this result.

The referee was horrible. That is all.

Why Thomas Muller remains one of the most effective players on the pitch, despite a lack of recent goals/assists.

Sadio Mane’s constant offsides — why does it keep happening?

How a draw against Gladbach allows us to make adjustments for the upcoming Champions League table.

Why we can’t take too many negatives from this game because of Gladbach are our bogey team.

