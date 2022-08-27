Report: Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović to be left off game day squad amid interest from Gladbach, Hertha Berlin, FC Nürnberg, Swansea City, FC Groningen, Vitesse, and others

Bayern Munich attacker Gabriel Vidović looks like he will be leaving on a loan assignment very shortly amid interest from several clubs. Things are getting so hot with a move that Vidović reportedly will not dress for Bayern Munich’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Georg Holzner of kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) reported the following:

Gabriel Vidović will not be in the squad today because a loan move is expected to be finalized this weekend. Gladbach, Hertha, Nürnberg, Swansea and Vitesse are interested.

Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl dove into the situation as well:

Many clubs are keeping an eye on Vidovic — according to BILD information, including Bayern’s opponents on Saturday night: Borussia Mönchengladbach is said to have asked about a loan, but with an addition that Bayern does not like. Gladbach is said to have requested a purchase option. Not an issue for Bayern, as they believe Vidovic, who has a contract until 2025, has a great future. A loan is to be implemented in the next few days: Hertha BSC is also very interested, as is 1. FC Nürnberg. In addition, various clubs from abroad, including Vitesse Arnheim, Arjen Robben’s home club, FC Groningen and two Belgian clubs, informed themselves.

Whatever is going to happen...it looks like it will happen quickly.