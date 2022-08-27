Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: Gamethread and Live Blog

Bayern Munich have had an unbeaten start to the season, but all that could come crashing down today. Borussia Monchengladbach are the Bavarians’ bogey team, a side who they have not beaten in well over a year now. Julian Nagelsmann has presided over two defeats and a draw to the Foals in his short Bayern career — will this week be more of the same?

Well, maybe not, if the players can help it. They are in such good form right now. New signing Sadio Mane is integrating well into the team, while Thomas Muller remains a lethal threat even without the towering presence of Robert Lewandowski to aim for. Serge Gnabry seems to have rediscovered his treble year form somewhat, while Leroy Sane is just coming off a MotM performance against Bochum. And that’s just the attack. Players like Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, and Marcel Sabitzer have all had excellent starts to the season.

If any Bayern team can beat Gladbach, it’s this one here. Of course, if any team can beat this Bayern, it’s Gladbach. They have this uncanny ability to give 200% when facing off against their longtime rivals, which arguably makes them a much tougher opponent than the likes of Inter Milan or Barcelona. Let’s see if the squad is ready for them.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

