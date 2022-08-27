Stefan Effenberg thinks Gladbach could mount a challenge to Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich player Stefan Effenberg is not quite ready to think the Bavarians have shaken their bad luck against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“This game will be the first test for Bayern – and a difficult one at that,” Effenberg wrote for kicker (as captured by Abendzeitung).

Effenberg also wrote that ultimately there is “currently no competition for Munich in the Bundesliga.” According to Effenberg, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are not quite ready to mount a challenge to the Bavarians and Borussia Dortmund is “not a top team” after its meltdown against Werder Bremen last week.

Effenberg credits some of Bayern Munich’s early success on Julian Nagelsmann’s knack on picking his game day squads.

“Coach Julian Nagelsmann has always been right with his personnel selections,” Effenberg wrote. “(Bayern Munich) set bold exclamation marks and showed that they are extremely strong on the offensive.”

As for Gladbach, Effenberg wrote that recent history matters.

“They also beat Bayern twice last season, spectacularly 5-0 in the cup and 2-1 away,” Effenberg wrote.