 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich still trying to sell Bouna Sarr, Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t see him as a right-back

Has Bouna Sarr been playing the wrong position all along?

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern

Bayern Munich is still looking to sell off right-back (more on this in a bit) Bouna Sarr, but finding a partner has proven to be extremely difficult.

The Bayern Insider Podcast featuring Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl detailed Bayern Munich’s strategy for Sarr, which has not worked to date (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are still struggling to offload Bouna Sarr but are hoping a club would need a player for the position and make a late approach for the Senegalese around 30-31 August.

For his part, head coach Julian Nagelsmann thinks Sarr will remain on the roster, but does not actually see his best position as right-back (which could explain a lot). In fact, Nagelsmann sees Sarr as more of a right midfielder or winger.

“As of now, I’m assuming he’ll stay. He’s training very well. I see him more as right midfielder than right-back. He’s doing very well and will be in the squad tomorrow as of now,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 555 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works