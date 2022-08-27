Bayern Munich still trying to sell Bouna Sarr, Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t see him as a right-back

Bayern Munich is still looking to sell off right-back (more on this in a bit) Bouna Sarr, but finding a partner has proven to be extremely difficult.

The Bayern Insider Podcast featuring Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl detailed Bayern Munich’s strategy for Sarr, which has not worked to date (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern are still struggling to offload Bouna Sarr but are hoping a club would need a player for the position and make a late approach for the Senegalese around 30-31 August.

For his part, head coach Julian Nagelsmann thinks Sarr will remain on the roster, but does not actually see his best position as right-back (which could explain a lot). In fact, Nagelsmann sees Sarr as more of a right midfielder or winger.

“As of now, I’m assuming he’ll stay. He’s training very well. I see him more as right midfielder than right-back. He’s doing very well and will be in the squad tomorrow as of now,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).