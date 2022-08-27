Could Bayern Munich use Noussair Mazraoui as a midfielder?

This Bayern Munich team is flexible beyond belief. In Bayern’s newfound strength in the 4-2-2-2, we have players like Sadio Mané, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané all interchanging in the attack’s front four. That definitely screams flexibility. Now, though, it looks like Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is looking to kick it up a notch.

Before all of that, let’s look at a player who has yet to make an impact on the squad: Noussair Mazraoui. The 24-year-old Moroccan right-back has so far looked unimpressive in the eyes of the Bayern brass, but has been putting in a shift as of late and. This caught Nagelsmann’s attention, who then decided that Mazraoui should be rewarded…with a position shift?

Whereabouts on the pitch? Does he usurp current right-back Benjamin Pavard? Nope. Nagelsmann wants to use him in midfield!

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured Nagelsmann saying that Mazraoui could potentially be used as a No. 6 in the team. The last such players (right-backs who can play in midfield) to grace the pitch for Bayern are the legendary Philipp Lahm and the ferocious Joshua Kimmich.

“In the last week and a half, he’s been getting there. He’s done well lately”, Nagelsmann said. “He is very good with the ball and has good creativity. He can also play as a No. 6. He still has to get used to the pace of the Bundesliga a bit.”

Nagelsmann also pointed out that with the recent form of Pavard, Mazraoui has his work cut out for him. “He trained very aggressively again this week. But there’s a problem: Benji is doing very well in that position and is playing very reliably. You have competition at Bayern Munich. But Nous is a very good player who will still get a lot of games.” With the Champions League coming up, maybe Mazraoui will end up playing in his natural position due to the congested schedule, resulting in the need for rotation.

I can only imagine how goalkeeper Manuel Neuer must feel. Being at the club for 11 years and a newcomer gets to play in midfield instead of him. How outrageous!

Oh, by the way Jules, you better watch yourself. Word on the road is Kimmich is not happy about this at all, and he’s coming for you.