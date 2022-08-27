Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing future move for FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong; Transfer updates on Gabriel Vidović and Josip Stanišić; Lucas Hernandez ready to re-up?; Inter Milan alumnus thinks Bayern stands alone; and MORE!

While Bayern Munich might not be in pursuit of FC Barcelona star midfielder Frenkie de Jong this season, the future is wide open:

Bayern believe de Jong is a good player - they can imagine signing him, but not this summer and not for this money. The recent rumours linking him to Bayern were spread by Barcelona to put pressure on the player as they want to offload him.

Any pursuit of De Jong will like be contingent upon what happens with the current crop of central midfielders (Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch) and other top targets Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in (Konrad Laimer). De Jong seems like he might be a luxury purchase, but it is possible that things change over the course of the next 10 months,

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s immediate focus is finding a loan for Gabriel Vidović:

Bayern are not planning any further sales after (Joshua) Zirkzee. The club’s priority now is to find a good loan destination for Gabriel Vidović. The 18-year old has recently been offered to Augsburg, Mainz and Bochum - without a result so far. Plan B is Regensburg or abroad.

If going abroad becomes the focus, Vidović will have options:

Two Dutch clubs are prepared to take Vidović on loan. In addition, there’s interest from Belgium and the English Championship. Nevertheless, the wish of Bayern and the player is to spend 1-2 years on loan within the Bundesliga.

We are back for another another weekend, which mean you’ve got another Weekend Warm-up Podcast to listen to.

Bayern Munich is set for a couple of matches in the next few days and as the transfer window nears a close, things are getting a bit wild. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Quick thoughts on Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw.

Transfer comings and goings for Adrian Fein, Joshua Zirkzee, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!?).

Bayern Munich’s plan for Paul Wanner.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s admission on how the club dealt with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s late run at Benjamin Pavard.

Some thoughts on House of the Dragon...were you let down or did you just not expect much?

Ex-Inter Defender Daniele Adani thinks Bayern Munich is the clear favorite in Group C.

“In preparing for the challenge, it must be considered that these are two big teams used to imposing their football. Barcelona has a clear plan, just think of how they won at home against Real Sociedad, with De Jong, Gabi, Pedri, Rafinha, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski on the pitch,” Adani said. “Bayern, Ancelotti permitting, are my favourites for ultimate success with City and Liverpool. Mané has already settled in. Apart from Lewa himself, whose goals others will score, they’ve kept all the big boys. And De Ligt can only grow. Viktoria has no chance, Bayern is superior to all of them, while for second place I would say Barça 60% and Inter 40%. Inzaghi also likes to impose the game, last year he was able to look Real Madrid and Liverpool in the eye. The foundations were laid first by Spalletti and then Conte, but Simone has been able to modernise the game and diversify the ways of attacking. Inter are ready for the Champions League. True, it lost Perisic, but now it adds the weight of Lukaku.”

Related Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn denies disrespecting FC Barcelona during UCL draw

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is expected to have to address his future soon and now it appears he is committed to a longer stay in Bavarian (though we all know a lot can change during this process):

Lucas Hernández feels good in Munich and is open to new contract talks. The ball is now in Bayern’s court to approach the player over a new deal.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, things could happen quickly as talks have already taken place:

News #Hernández: Bayern bosses are very open to extend his contract beyond 2024. Lucas also wants a new long-term contract. First talks have taken place. New rounds of talks are planned. Key player and leader. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 26, 2022

Hernandez has been very strong this season and it would seem like a contract extension would be a no-brainer for both sides. With Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard also on the roster, Bayern Munich will not have to overpay for Hernandez, so it will be interesting to see how things progress when the parties negotiate.

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.

Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.

Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.

Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.

The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.

How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.

An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.

The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

According to Bild, Bayern Munich shot down an offer from Eintracht Frankfurt for Josip Stanišić:

Bayern have rejected an approach from Eintracht Frankfurt for Josip Stanišić.

Stanišić needs playing time, but Bayern Munich is reluctant to let him go because is a very valuable commodity to have on a roster. At some point, the young Croatian might start to press the club for more minutes or a loan.

Well, this look like a whole hell of a lot of fun:

High-class U16 tournament! The #FCBU16 will compete against international opponents from Europe this weekend at the “EUROYOUTH CUP16” preparatory tournament. #packmas #MiaSanMia #FCBayern #FCBayernCampus

No doubt, Brazzo will have his PowerPoint developers starting their decks on some youngsters as this tournament go on.

The draws are in! Bayern Munich will face FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stages this season. It’s arguably the group of death this year as at least one big club WILL find itself dumped into the Europa League this season. Of course, that just gives us more juicy games to talk about.

Here are our talking points from the draw: