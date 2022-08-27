Bayern Munich’s board is meeting for a crucial matter. The discussion will be surrounding a new contract for Bayern’s sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić. Brazzo’s current contract expires in 2023, and Brazzo has proved all critics wrong this summer after Bayern’s blockbuster transfer window. Bayern Munich managed to acquire some massive names, all for an affordable price. Not only that, but Bayern were able to bring in sizable sales for unnecessary players.

Brazzo’s best bit of business this summer might be his blockbuster transfer of Sadio Mané. “Mané doesn’t drink alcohol, his whole life consists of football. It’s a dream for the team and for our public image,” said Uli Hoeneß.

Sadio Mane is already tearing up the Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/fE1hWegYr3 — GOAL (@goal) August 21, 2022

According to reports, Bayern will pay up to 41 million euros including bonuses to Liverpool, which is an incredible deal for one of the world’s best footballers. Clearly the Anfield side are struggling without their Senegalese forward.

Hoeneß, who is on Bayern’s board, was particular impressed by Sadio Mané engaging with the fans when he got incredibly close with fans, using the megaphone already. The acquisition of Mané is plenty of bargaining ammunition for Brazzo as he has done incredibly impressive business as of late. After being criticized heavily by media and fans, Brazzo has silenced the haters.