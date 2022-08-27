Lothar Matthäus says Borussia Dortmund have a mentality problem

Former Bayern Munich midfielder and current pundit and columnist Lothar Matthäus has been raving about his old side lately, and has now decided to have a go at other teams in the Bundesliga as well. The team in Lothar’s firing line is Bayern’s supposed title challengers Borussia Dortmund.

The 61-year-old didn’t hold back on his words about Die Schwarzgelben and suggested that the Westphalians’ mentality is questionable to say the least.

“At Dortmund there are many leaders on the pitch when things are going well. When there are problems, everyone hides,” Lothar wrote on his Sky column (as captured by Sport Bild). “Nobody understands that there is no one there who makes sure that after Bremen have scored a goal, eight or nine men put themselves in the back and just dirty save the victory over time. Leaders excel in just such situations. When it gets tight, when it’s close. But once again there was no one.”

Lothar, though, hopes that the late collapse against Werder Bremen was merely a slip-up — otherwise the league will be summed up earlier than ever. The Borg (as some of our dear Borussia Dortmund friends call us) is on a whole different level right now, sweeping the floor with everyone.

There is one Dortmund player, however, who is safe from Lothar’s scathing criticism of his team: Nico Schlotterbeck. Lothar likes what he sees from the former SC Freiburg defender. “I would like to see more Schlotterbecks on this team,” Lothar said.

Lothar also said that Edin Terzić — whom he called a “committed” and “good” coach — wasn’t the reason why Dortmund was terrible lately: “I thought they finally wanted to put something in the trophy cabinet again at the end of the season. That [Terzić being responsible] cannot be true.”