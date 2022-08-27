Joshua Kimmich emphasizes significance of Bayern Munich’s squad energy and depth

Joshua Kimmich’s name is synonymous with energy and intensity for both Bayern Munich and the German national team. It’s rare to have a match go by where he doesn’t let out at least one or two commanding shouts either to himself, his teammates or the officials. After Manuel Neuer and Thomas Muller, he is next in line to be the club’s long-term captain with his massively important presence in Bayern’s midfield.

So far this season, he’s played behind what’s been, by all accounts, a truly prolific attack. From their opening four competitive matches this season, Bayern has already tallied a total of 20 goals from their wins against RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, VfL Wolfsburg and VfL Bochum. They’ve shown no signs of struggling with life after Robert Lewandowski and what’s especially refreshing for Julian Nagelsmann is the amount of different goal scorers there have been. There had been an underlying worry that a goals drought might come with Lewandowski now gone, but Bayern had a very strong transfer window, bringing in the proper reinforcements to strengthen and deepen the squad.

Kimmich recently commented on how important Bayern’s new transfers have been for the overall strength and depth of Bayern’s squad. Noussair Mazraoui, Ryan Gravenberch, Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt and Mathys Tel have added depth in literally every department, improving the squad in every third of the pitch.

Kimmich has already seen that there has been absolutely no let up in the overall intensity of the squad. “The good thing is that we’ve not only gotten better across the board, but also at the top. No matter who comes in, we lose little in terms of quality and energy. It’s very important that everyone knows they have to step on the gas. You can see that in training and in the game,” he emphasized, per Tz’s Philipp Kessler.