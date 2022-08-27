Bayern Munich unveils the goalkeeper kits for the 2022/23 season

Per Footy Headlines, Bayern Munich have finally unveiled all three goalkeeper kits for the season 2022/23. These kits are based on the streamlined Adidas keeper kit template for the season, the Condivo 22 GK.

A quick note that the 2022-2023 kits do not feature the new Telekom logo that was released in mid-February 2022.

The blue colour kit is the home kit, the black is away and the red is the third kit.

What I like about the kit: The pattern! The pattern looks great, and it goes very well with the goalkeeper’s away kit, the black.

What I don’t like about the kit: The colours. The blue and red are extremely jarring to look at, they look like shades straight out of a tube of highlighter. Even the pattern, which I really like, can’t salvage the kit. I believe this to be a just a classic case of “good idea, bad execution”.

We have seen all three shades of Manuel Neuer since the beginning of the season accompanied with a stomach bug, insanity and more recently, a banana!

I blame the kit for the mistakes Neuer made, its jarring colour made him unable to focus on anything else.

Jokes aside, the black kit is easily the best of the three and buy-worthy.

Due to production and delivery problems, the goalkeeper kits were only released in August 2022.