Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

An unbeaten start is worth nothing without a challenge, and this is the first BIG test of the season for Julian Nagelsmann. Daniel Farke says Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to face Bayern Munich, and unlike most coaches in the Bundesliga, he can say that with confidence.

BMG are Bayern’s bogey team, a side they did not even beat once (in three attempts) last season. For whatever reason, the Foals have a spell over Bayern Munich that this team just cannot shake off, no matter how good the squad or the tactics might be. Still, a loss at this juncture would hurt the careful preparation Julian Nagelsmann has put into the season so far, so he’ll be looking to secure his first win vs Gladbach as Bayern coach.

