Bayern Munich vs Gladbach: Lineups, team news, guaranteed starters revealed, injuries, and more!

Last season, Borussia Monchengladbach caused Bayern Munich no small amount of misery. Despite being functionally a relegation candidate for much of the campaign, the Foals managed to knock Bayern out of the DFB Pokal in spectacular fashion, and also remained unbeaten against them in the league. That stings.

Now that Julian Nagelsmann has his team off to a blistering start this season, there’s a chance to right some wrongs. Will the new-look Bayern be able to overcome Gladbach’s juju? Well, first let’s look at the team itself.

Team news

The news is mixed. Alphonso Davies is back in training and available for selection, but Jamal Musiala still has some muscular discomfort and could miss the game. Leon Goretzka remains on the road to recovery, but it’s still to early for him to get a start this season. Meanwhile, the rest of Bayern’s roster should be available, so Nagelsmann might consider making some changes from the side that beat VfL Bochum 7-0.

In terms of starters, Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller seem like the first two names on the team sheet at the moment. These two have been the glue that’s held the rest of Bayern’s offense together throughout the season, and starting a game without them would be unthinkable.

The remaining two slots in attack could be manned by either Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, or Kingsley Coman. We’ll go with Gnabry and Sane for tomorrow, since Gnabry didn’t start against Bochum and Sane had an incredible performance last week. Coman could be a strong option from the bench if the game is still going poorly by the second half.

The midfield is not due to change, with Joshua Kimmich and Marcel Sabitzer reprising their roles. In defense, Alphonso Davies will return to the lineup while Lucas Hernandez is expected to be rested. Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt would therefore start together in defense for the first time ever — a potential recipe for disaster given the opposition we’re talking about. Hopefully, they’ve been brushing up on their communication. Benjamin Pavard, meanwhile should reprise his role at right-back due to strong performances.

With Manuel Neuer, that rounds out the potential lineup for tomorrow. Here’s what it should look like:

Looking for a more in-depth preview of the game? Why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!