Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann not looking past Gladbach

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann will not be caught getting wrapped up in the club’s Champions League and forgetting about his team’s Bundesliga tilt against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

“It’s a top game if you look at the table. Gladbach got off to a good start. They are the team with the most possession. We want to win. We’re in a good phase and had a very good final training session today. I’m very satisfied and confident,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann, though, is aware that the schedule will go from manageable to daunting very quickly as Bayern Munich ramps up for the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

“When you play in Europe, you don’t really have much time to train. I’m looking forward to the games, including the Champions League. It’s a demanding group, we have to perform, we’re looking forward to it,” Nagelsmann said.

To combat the schedule, Nagelsmann plans on using everyone on his roster.

“We’re trying to get the players used to sitting on the bench even though they’re playing well. The coach’s job is to communicate that and the player’s job is to accept it. We will have many trips and the preparation will also be a bit shorter,” Nagelsmann remarked.