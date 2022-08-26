Bayern Munich seeking to open extension talks with Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez

Too often of late, Bayern Munich has found itself scrambling to deal with players on expiring contracts, which can get messy.

Those days, however, might be over. In what might amount to a shift in philosophy, Bayern Munich is aiming to get contract talks started with players earlier in the process as the club wants to get discussions started with both Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez ahead of the final year of their respective deals according to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern could soon open contract talks with Hernández and Pavard (both expire 2024). From now on, the club wants to start talks more than one year before expiration, so there would still be a chance to sell the player if they reject a new deal and avoid losing them for free.

Both Pavard and Hernandez have been excellent thus far, but the pair of Frenchman both should be popular figures on the transfer market. Surely, Bayern Munich will want to wrap them up as soon as possible to avoid any issues — or be in a position to sell them and make a profit.

Hernandez has been rumored to be intrigued by a return to La Liga (though the veracity of the rumors can be debated), while Manchester United and Chelsea have both inquired about Pavard.