Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 8 — Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw; Brazzo’s time spent with Erling Haaland; Manchester United’s run at Benjamin Pavard; Transfer ins-and-outs; and MORE!

We are back and that means you’ve got another Weekend Warm-up Podcast to listen to.

Bayern Munich is set for a couple of matches in the next few days and as the transfer window nears a close, things are getting a bit wild. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Quick thoughts on Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw.

Transfer comings and goings for Adrian Fein, Joshua Zirkzee, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!?).

Bayern Munich’s plan for Paul Wanner.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s admission on how the club dealt with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s late run at Benjamin Pavard.

Some thoughts on House of the Dragon...were you let down or did you just not expect much?

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

