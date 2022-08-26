Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer can’t wait for Champions League action in Group C

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer saw the Champions League draw and instantly got excited.

The Bavarians will square off with FC Barcelona. Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in what should be one of the most fun groups in the competition. Barca, of course, features Neuer’s old teammate Robert Lewandowski, who will undoubtedly be looking to drop in a few goals on his old squad.

“Barcelona and Inter will be highlights in the group stage. Two great clubs, two great stadiums. I’m looking forward to this group. It’s also nice that we’ll reunite with Robert Lewandowski so soon,” said Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Our goal is of course to reach the knockout stages, although we must not underestimate Viktoria Plzen.”

The Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona tie will obviously be the marquee match-up for this group, but no one will have an easy ride. On the right day, all four of the club in Group C can be dangerous.

