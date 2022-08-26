Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann has all the right moves; Kevin Trapp stays at Eintracht Frankfurt; Atalanta lowballs VfB Stuttgart on Borna Sosa; What is going on with Kai Havertz?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann had a good first season with the club, but there was a strong faction of fans who were not always in tune with the coach’s tactics. Known for his creativity and flexibility, there were times when Nagelsmann simply pushed the wrong buttons with personnel, positions, formations, etc.

Now, though, the former RB Leipzig boss is winning over fans — and people within the club alike. Nagelsmann’s ability to build a system to fit this group of players is not only working on the pitch, but is also convincing executives and board members that the Munich-native is truly the right man for the job:

The fact that Julian Nagelsmann has learnt lessons from last season is seen positively within the club. The training exercises are more simple and understandable, the new system was studied early on and kept since then, which has been working so far.

It might be too easy to say that Nagelsmann “dumbed down” his approach, but simplifying things certainly looks to have had a great impact on his team. Moreover, the formation being built around the talent, rather than vice-versa has allowed a free-flowing style that is both immensely effective and a pleasure to watch.

So far...the coach deserves an A+.

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.

Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.

Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.

Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.

The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.

How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.

An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.

The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

Kevin Trapp has decided to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt, rather than move to Manchester United:

TRUE✅ Kevin Trapp informed Manchester United yesterday that he will not accept the proposed contract until 2026. he stays in Frankfurt @BILD_Sport https://t.co/zMsTxCMmrW — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 25, 2022

For Trapp, this decision could secure his place on the German national team. There was definitely more to this than just money or a false sense of prestige.

Trapp issued this statement via Eintracht Frankfurt:

An important message from Kevin Trapp… pic.twitter.com/LIwBirE553 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_us) August 25, 2022

Atalanta is offering VfB Stuttgart about half of what the club wants for Borna Sosa, which will not get the job done:

As is well known, Atalanta Bergamo would like to sign Borna Sosa (24) from VfB Stuttgart. However, the transfer fee of around twelve million euros that has been publicly traded so far is still far below the Swabians’ expectations. In January, the Croatian was promised a handshake for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. His contract was extended from 2020 to 2025.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that this not good:

Kai Havertz has committed more fouls (8) than he has managed shots and key passes combined (7) in the Premier League this season pic.twitter.com/Kpoo7VK3zQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 24, 2022

Havertz seems like yet another player who needs to get out of Chelsea. Whatever is going on with that squad, it had not benefitted many young players.

I understand that Newcastle United has to gamble a bit to get players to join the club and hopefully clinch a Champions League bid at some point, but this seems like a colossal mistake:

Newcastle are set to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad, medical in England as clubs have completed the agreement on €65m fee and €5m add-ons, club record signing: here we go. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Deal will also include a sell-on clause for Real Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/bmYzwGG7Oc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Nothing against former Borussia Dortmund striker Alexander Isak, but…I can’t understand how he is worth that much to anyone.

The draws are in! Bayern Munich will face FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stages this season. It’s arguably the group of death this year as at least one big club WILL find itself dumped into the Europa League this season. Of course, that just gives us more juicy games to talk about.

Here are our talking points from the draw: