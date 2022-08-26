Long-term Planning: Bayern Munich grooming Paul Wanner to be Thomas Müller 2.0

Bayern Munich’s long-term planning for Paul Wanner might have come full circle.

When he first burst on to the scene in the 2021/22 season, Wanner was regarded as a next generation attacking midfielder. Later, though, it was reported that the club actually sees Wanner as more of a No. 8 than a No. 10.

In an effort to attempt to get the youngster some playing time on the first team, however, the club has been toying with the idea of using him as a wing or a left-back.

To some, it might have looked like Bayern Munich had no real plan on how to develop the precocious youngster, but au contraire mon frère — the Rekordmeister knows exactly what it is doing as laid out by Tz’s Mano Bonke (captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Let’s take a look:

The management of the club is following a clear plan for Paul Wanner in order to make him fit for the Bundesliga. In the next few games, Wanner should build his rhythm & fitness by playing for the U19s in the Youth League & for FCB II in selected Regionalliga games. When Wanner would reach full fitness — starting from September — he’s expected to become a serious alternative for the first team, with mid-week games starting to pile up. In order to give him game time, the coaching staff figured out a plan. Since the attacking positions are fully occupied, Wanner is set to get his minutes as backup for Davies at left-back as he’s two-footed & can cross the ball with his left. Playing at LB would also allow Wanner to go into duels & strengthen his fighting spirit. In the long term, Paul Wanner is internally seen as a mini version of Thomas Müller.

Wanner’s development is one of the key items on Julian Nagelsmann’s agenda for this season. Known for his work with young players, the former RB Leipzig boss has been tasked with helping Wanner improve and grow into a professional. With a formal plan in place, things should start to move a little more quickly for all parties involved.