Gladbach boss doesn’t need to be reminded of tall task ahead of him — Bayern Munich

Despite his club’s designation as the unofficial bogey team for Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach manager Daniel Farke is not exactly counting on waltzing into this weekend’s match and capturing three points.

Farke has seen the destruction Bayern Munich has left behind in each of its competitive matches thus far and the 45-year-old is not relying on Gladbach’s black magic to slow down Die Roten.

“We are aware of what kind of task to expect on Saturday. Bayern are currently probably the most in-form and red-hot team in Europe. Their start has been very impressive,” said Farke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “However, we will not be waving the white flag before the game has even started. In every Bundesliga game there are three points up for grabs, so we also want to be competitive in Munich and come away with three points.”

It remains to be seen if Gladbach can spellbind Bayern Munich once again — or if Julian Nagelsmann will be the one waving his wand around to produce a win for the Bavarians.