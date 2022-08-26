Weekend Warm-up: Could Manchester City’s Erling Haaland be an option for Bayern Munich down the road?; Bundesliga predictions; House of the Dragon = meh; Throwing it back to Dinosaur Jr.; and MORE!

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić addressed one of the elephants in the room from this transfer window: the club’s pursuit of Erling Haaland.

While things did not quite work out this time around, it did not sound as if Salihamidžić closed the door on a potential future with the player. The sporting director and Haaland reportedly met at Salihamidžić’s home to talk about a transfer, but the Norwegian star ultimately moved on to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side, where he could be paid handsomely — and cut his teeth further in a different league.

In a way, Haaland’s stint with City is likely exactly what he needed. The striker often relies on his physical tool to dominate — as he should given his frame. At 6’4” and what seems to be a low 195 pounds (he looks bigger), Haaland is an imposing figure. Moreover, he is extremely fast as well, making his a size/speed nightmare for most center-backs.

With Guardiola, though, Haaland will be forced to learn a different style and to play a different way — one where he can start to evolve and develop his already great instincts. The only caveat with Guardiola is that he could be tempted to get crazy with his formation or tactics at some point and create a mess for Haaland to work it. That, however, seems like a longshot at this point.

For now, Haaland will play his trade in England, build up his reputation, and probably have a good chance at winning the Champions League for this season at a minimum.

Could Haaland eventually move to Munich? Perhaps, but should he leave City, there will be plenty of suitors aside of Bayern Munich. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be there waiting to unload heaps of cash.

Maybe the Spanish clubs had face-to-face talks with Haaland at some point...maybe they did not, but Bayern Munich can rest easy knowing that Salihamidžić at least made the Rekordmeister’s interest known.

Maybe down the road that will mean something.

We are back for another another weekend, which mean you’ve got another Weekend Warm-up Podcast to listen to.

Bayern Munich is set for a couple of matches in the next few days and as the transfer window nears a close, things are getting a bit wild. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Quick thoughts on Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw.

Transfer comings and goings for Adrian Fein, Joshua Zirkzee, and Callum Hudson-Odoi (!?).

Bayern Munich’s plan for Paul Wanner.

Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s admission on how the club dealt with Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United’s late run at Benjamin Pavard.

Some thoughts on House of the Dragon...were you let down or did you just not expect much?

Song of the Week: “Feel the Pain” by Dinosaur Jr.

Ah yes, another mid-90s alt rock staple!

Released in 1994, I don’t remember hearing this until the fall of that year (it could have just been late matriculating to my ear) when I was in my first freshman year of college (only the most cool people, get to experience TWO freshman years). Anyway, the minute you heard this hit the airwaves, you knew there was something about it that you wanted to listened to and the song was one of those that never got “old” where you felt like you were hearing it too much.

Anyway, enjoy:

We Own This City: I finished this up and, yes, it did live up to the hype that I had heard about. The acting was excellent. The dramatic portrayal of a “true” (truth is all relative in entertainment-based dramatizations) story was well-done and compelling and as I stated before, it was the first work done by The Wire crew that really held the look and feel of the The Wire — which is something badly needed on television these days. The actual subject matter of the show would be painful to many and surely is difficult content to absorb, but the acting and writing was fantastic. I highly recommend this, especially if you are a Jon Bernthal fan.

Trainwreck: Woodstock ‘99: This...was...a...ride. Just three episodes, this documentary covers Woodstock ‘99 from inception to its absolute awful planning and chaos...and all of the drama and mistakes in-between. The only other apt saying aside of “trainwreck” to describe the event is “dumpster fire.” Seriously, what a mess! I had just graduated college in ‘99 and there was a brief thought with some buddies to try and go. I have never been so happy to bag an idea in my life. If you admire watching plans fail and seeing a massive gathering evolve into Lord of the Flies, then this is for you.

House of the Dragon: Okay...I went against my best judgement and watched it. I found it followed the same rushed pace as the final seasons of Game of Thrones and with less focus on non-Targaryen characters, it lacked the all-encompassing look and feel of what the first few seasons of Game of Thrones looked like. Are the Targaryen that interesting to carry a show on their own? You might think so, but these Targaryens are...boring (at least so far).

The story does look like it has some potential, but it just seemed like they crammed in a long-term, brewing family feud into one episode...and how quickly things turned was absolutely too rushed. It was almost like they wanted to skim on the backstory (one of the things Game of Thrones never did until the end) and jump right into the conflict. If you compare it to the first episode of Game of Thrones, groundwork was laid out for you as a viewer where you could process it all and appreciate the cadence of how things happened. So much went down in this first episode of House of the Dragon that it felt....forced. Moreover, the characters (with the exception of Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen) lacked charisma.

I will say it has some potential, but the first episode did not leave me wanting to see more...it left me yearning for more of build-up to the story.

Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach and Viktoria Köln vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich has an English week to look forward to with two games on the horizon — Gladbach in the Bundesliga and Viktoria Köln in the DFB-Pokal. In this podcast, we preview both games and discuss the following:

Why this fixture is different from any other fixture in Bayern’s Bundesliga calendar.

Gladbach’s style of play under Daniel Farke.

Changes in Gladbach’s line-up that Farke has made.

Gladbach’s past results, including a bizarre 2-2 draw against Schalke.

The interesting inclusion of Joe Scally over Stefan Lainer.

How Gladbach has coped with the losses of Matthias Ginter and Breel Embolo.

An introduction to Viktoria Köln and where they stand currently in their division.

The changes Julian Nagelsmann might make against Viktoria Köln.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is Bayern Munich’s bogey team.

Everyone knows it...literally, everyone!

Still, I am going to go against the grain on that and ride the momentum built up by Julian Nagelsmann and his boys. Whatever magic that Gladbach has had in the recent past for these match-ups will not be there for the entirety of the contest and Bayern will ultimately walk away with a relatively easy victory.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

SC Freiburg 3-1 VfL Bochum

Hertha Berlin 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Hoffenheim 1-1 FC Augsburg

Mainz 05 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig 3-2 Wolfsburg

Schalke 04 1-2 Union Berlin

FC Köln 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

Werder Bremen 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

This should be a rout, even if Nagelsmann rotates heavily.

Prediction: Viktoria Köln 1904 0-7 Bayern Munich

Zippy

Bundesliga: Gladbach will bundle in a wild opening goal and defend for their lives but Alphonso Davies will break through against a right flank missing Stefan Lainer. Bayern’s relentless attack finally puts the game to bed late. Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach.

DFB-Pokal: No mercy as we get extended looks of players like Paul Wanner, Gabriel Vidović, Noussair Mazraoui, Mathys Tel, even Bouna Sarr. Ryan Gravenberch is the hero of the day and completely bosses it in midfield. Prediction: Viktoria Köln 0-11 Bayern Munich.

Cyler

Bundesliga: I am yet to see a gap in the defense of this team, and as long as that keeps going I’m going to keep pushing clean sheets. Gladbach’s right side will struggle to keep up with the attack in particular. Prediction: Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Mönchengladbach.

DFB-Pokal: It may not be as extravagant as a few of the other predictions but a nine goal win is a nine goal win. Vidović will get on the assist board multiple times, including an assist to Mazraoui. Prediction: Viktoria Köln 0-9 Bayern Munich.

Better...but not by much.

Last week’s record: 5-4

Bundesliga record: 12-15

DFL-Supercup record: 1-0

DFB-Pokal record: 0-0

Champions League record: 0-0

WWU overall record: 13-15

Guest predictions: 5-0