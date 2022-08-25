Report: Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee has agreed to join Bologna

According to reports (heard through Kerry Hau of Sport1), Bologna F.C. 1909 have won the race for Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee’s signature.

We previously reported that Bologna were ahead of Anderlecht, Stuttgart, and Brügge in vying for the young striker’s signing, and now it seems that they’ve managed to seal the deal. Zirkzee may feel he has unfinished business in Italy, following a relatively unsuccessful loan spell with Parma last year.

All said, Zirkzee will move to Bologna for a fee of around €8.5 million. Similar to the Nianzou deal, it’s said that Bayern will also maintain first matching rights as well as a sell-on fee of up to 50%. That may seem like a slightly low fee, given the player’s valuation of €11m (per Transfermarkt), but it may well be that the club was willing to take less money up front to maintain provisions for matching rights and a sell-on percentage.

The departures of Robert Lewandowski (€45m), Tanguy Nianzou (€16m), Marc Roca (€12m), Chris Richards (€12m), Omar Richards (€8.5m), Lars Lukas Mai (€1.6m), Christian Fruchtl (€500k), and Ron-Thorben Hoffmann (€300k) currently have the club sitting at a combined ~€96m in sales for the summer transfer window. Assuming the deal for Zirkzee does go through at €8.5m, it will push Bayern Munich over €100m in sales in a single transfer window for the first time in club history.