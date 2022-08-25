“Mr. LewanGOALski, see you soon in Munich!” — Thomas Müller reacts to Bayern Munich’s Champions League draw

Bayern Munich had the Champions League draw of fans’ dreams today, pitting them against Serie A titans Inter Milan and FC Barcelona, the club with whom the Bavarians have had quite the recent history — on and off the pitch. Thomas Müller reacted on Instagram, wearing a shirt with ‘Looking forward \ lovely time’ written across his chest — and had a special shoutout for his long-time partner in crime in attack, Robert Lewandowski:

What a nice draw for all football fans. Mister LewanGOALski, see you soon in Munich! ... Let’s go, let’s rock the Champions League season. Auf geht’s Bayern!

Müller, of course, himself has a habit of scoring Champions League, and especially against FC Barcelona — against whom he has eight of his 52 Champions League goals. “Against Barça, it just kind of clicks,” he’d said after last December’s 3-0 group stage win.

Last season, Bayern Munich sent their La Liga rivals out of the Champions League and into the Europa knockouts, where fellow Bundesliga participants Eintracht Frankfurt eventually ended their continental run. With this year’s group, Müller and his teammates might have to do the same to secure progression — even if it comes at the expense of their beloved former teammate Robert Lewandowski, whose swapping of colors from Bayern to Barça was the headline of the transfer window for both teams.

Thanks in part to that move, Barça have strengthened, and it’s 2 early to celebr8 like the steamrollings of the past few years will continue. It’s going to be a superb set of matchups this Fall — just as Müller said, a total treat for the fans. Let’s bring it on!

