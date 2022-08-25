Bavarian Podcast Works: Special Edition — Reacting to Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage draw

The draws are in! Bayern Munich will face FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League group stages this season. It’s arguably the group of death this year as at least one big club WILL find itself dumped into the Europa League this season. Of course, that just gives us more juicy games to talk about.

Here are our talking points from the draw:

The trouble with not getting an English Premier League team in the draw this season.

How the FC Barcelona draw concerns us this season.

The importance of Barca’s new additions, especially Robert Lewandowski.

Why Inter Milan is a deceptively tough tie despite being a Serie A team.

How this could be the “Group of Death” for this campaign.

How should Julian Nagelsmann tackle the group stage? Shouldn’t Bayern top the group?

Could Plzen pull off something against the bigger sides in the group? Upsets incoming?

More terror at the prospect of facing Robert Lewandowski and questions about Bayern’s defense.

Arguments about the type of striker Romelu Lukaku is, and an Upamecano vs Lukaku debate.

A look at the rest of the draws of the Bundesliga teams. How many German teams will qualify?

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

