Manchester United tried to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard a few days ago

Benjamin Pavard has been one of the cornerstones of Bayern Munich for a few years now, and seems to have found consistent form again this season under Julian Nagelsmann, both offensively and defensively.

However, this could have been put to a shorter end than expected as Erik ten Hag’s new-look Manchester United had come knocking on the Frenchman’s door a few days ago, as reported by multiple sources (captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia). However, the World Cup winning defender had already decided to stay in Munich before the offer had come in. In fact, his intention to stay had become clear earlier in the window when rumours of a transfer to Chelsea were making the rounds.

Manchester United have made an attempt to sign Benjamin Pavard a few days ago. However, the Frenchman had already decided weeks ago that he will stay at FC Bayern and rejected the English club [@Tanziloic, @lequipe] pic.twitter.com/pmQddusVto — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 25, 2022

Ten Hag could make very good use of Pavard, especially since he requires his centre-backs to have the ball playing ability of full backs as well as sometimes sitting wider to act as wider defenders, a role that would fit Pavard perfectly as he is both a capable right-back and centre-back. In fact, despite the fact that Pavard is currently performing excellently out wide on the right, he has stated in the past that his intention is to play as a centre-back going forward in his career. Furthermore, the competition in Munich for the centre-back positions is hotter than ever with Lucas Hernández, Dayot Upamecano, and now new signing Matthijs de Ligt all already fighting for a starting berth, whereas Manchester United are much lighter in these areas in the form of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez (not to mention the most trusted right-back at Old Trafford being Diogo Dalot).

It must be said that Pavard has already been a loyal servant to the club as in the face of multiple rumours of transfers, specifically ones to the all-consuming Premier League. Pavard has remained loyal to Bayern with little hint of even glancing in the direction of England.

