Bayern Munich Alumni: Mats Hummels wants difficult Champions League draw for Borussia Dortmund

Former Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels is not looking for an easy road in today’s UEFA Champions League draw.

In fact, Hummels wants Borussia Dortmund drawing the strongest opponents from each pot.

“I hope we get a tough group. That’s why we play the Champions League. As far as I’m concerned, it can be the most difficult opponent from every pot,” Hummels said at a recent charity event (as captured by Sport Bild).

Ask and he might receive — but at what expense?

Borussia Dortmund has not yet really melded the old with the new in terms of its roster, though it can be expected that the integration process should start to speed up quickly. With so many transfers having key roles, there was always going to be at least some learning curve for the 2022/23 version of BVB, but now things will need to be expedited as European play awaits the club.

Will Borussia Dortmund be ready?