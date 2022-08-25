2022 Champions League group stage draw: All updates

It’s a new season and Bayern Munich are off to a great start. With the Bundesliga currently cowering from the team’s wrath, the Champions League is looking like the real prize this season. And of course, that journey begins with the group stage.

Bayern start the draw in Pot 1, the pot reserved for champions of the top leagues. One other German team joins them in this pot — Eintracht Frankfurt, the Europa League holders — taking the total number of German teams in this draw up to FIVE, which is unprecedented. This means that there are fewer teams overall that Bayern can draw, which gives us the potential of some really juicy ties.

